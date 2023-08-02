PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 654869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

