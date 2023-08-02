Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

