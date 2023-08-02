Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
