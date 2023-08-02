Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 230,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.40.
Insider Transactions at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.