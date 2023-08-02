Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 230,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.40.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

