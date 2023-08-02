Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

ARCC opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after buying an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.