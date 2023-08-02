Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.22.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$194.10 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.68.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

