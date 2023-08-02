Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

