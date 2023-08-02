Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Issued By William Blair

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $22,573,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

