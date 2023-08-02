Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 571,311 shares of company stock worth $15,410,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

