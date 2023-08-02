Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Increased by Analyst

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60, a current ratio of 137.67 and a quick ratio of 145.00. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.78.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.30 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 77.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

