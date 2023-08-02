Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Boosted by Wedbush

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

OSTK stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.52.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

