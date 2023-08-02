Qtum Price Hits $2.87 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $301.16 million and $155.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00009687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.38 or 0.06278506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

