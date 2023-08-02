Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Quadient Price Performance

NPACY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Quadient has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

About Quadient

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

