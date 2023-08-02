Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Quadient Price Performance
NPACY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Quadient has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.34.
About Quadient
