Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $9.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Quantum has a market cap of $559.74 and $9.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,167.09 or 0.99974613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

