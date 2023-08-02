Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,267,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 985,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

