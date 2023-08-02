Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,267,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 985,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.45.
Quantum-Si Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
