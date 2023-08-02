QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $434.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.00 or 1.00094724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150321 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $162.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

