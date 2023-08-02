Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Quotient Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 2,248,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

