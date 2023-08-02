Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

