QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Insider Maurice Feilich Buys 400,000 Shares

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR – Get Free Report) insider Maurice Feilich purchased 400,000 shares of QX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,248.32).

QX Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and base metals, including nickel. The company was formerly known as Hipo Resources Limited and changed its name to QX Resources Limited in October 2020.

