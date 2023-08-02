Radicle Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Radicle has a market capitalization of $77.65 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00005350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

