Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003240 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008526 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.