Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Radware Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of Radware stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 445,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,948. The firm has a market cap of $701.56 million, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

