Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 38.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 222.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.