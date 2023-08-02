Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.34 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Raydium has a total market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,431,732 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

