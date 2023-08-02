Raymond James Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$98.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

EQB stock traded up C$3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$80.84. The company had a trading volume of 227,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.86. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$83.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EQB will post 11.0777626 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

