Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.5 %

OSK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,007. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.