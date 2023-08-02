Raymond James Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

NYSE:RJF opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.