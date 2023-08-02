Raymond James Increases NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $40.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. 139,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,303. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

