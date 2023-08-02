Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

