Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.03

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.03 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.30), with a volume of 5349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Redx Pharma Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.44 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.99.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

