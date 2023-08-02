Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 597,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

