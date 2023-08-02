Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.18. 597,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

