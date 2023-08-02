Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

