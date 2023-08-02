Regents of The University of California Cuts Stock Position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Regents of The University of California trimmed its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,793 shares during the quarter. Tenaya Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regents of The University of California owned 1.44% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNYA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 96.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 488,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

