Regimen Wealth LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $483,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 684,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,324. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.