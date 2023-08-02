Regimen Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 1,799,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

