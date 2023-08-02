Relx Plc (LON:REL) to Issue GBX 17 Dividend

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,608 ($33.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,561.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,536.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,050.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,124 ($27.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,735 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,561.50 ($32.89).

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

About Relx

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($33.43) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($31,760.17). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

