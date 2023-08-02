Rentokil Initial plc Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE RTO opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rentokil Initial

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

