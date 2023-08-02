Request (REQ) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Request has a market cap of $74.67 million and approximately $601,247.76 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.41 or 1.00029178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07600702 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $488,435.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

