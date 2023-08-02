Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $160.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 160.61 ($2.06), with a volume of 882272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.57) to GBX 550 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 400 ($5.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.59. The company has a market capitalization of £222.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,354.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

