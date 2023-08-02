Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 2,388 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 214,698 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 401,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 181,820 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $637.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

