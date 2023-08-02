Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 3,938 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.88. 1,082,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,196. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

