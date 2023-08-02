Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,577. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.