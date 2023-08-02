Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,717,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,142,561. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.