Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.2 %

LRCX stock traded down $30.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.62. The company had a trading volume of 817,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

