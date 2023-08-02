Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $900,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

DSI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

