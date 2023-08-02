Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 11,652 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,658,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

