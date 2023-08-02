Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 6,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 113.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 5,324,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.