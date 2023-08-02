Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $12,112,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $283,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

CRM traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.