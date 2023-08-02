Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. 394,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,117. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

