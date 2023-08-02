Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SUSA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 94,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,543. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

